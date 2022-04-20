Ray Knicley, 39, of 4846 Ridgewood Road E, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jorge C. Mendez, 22, of 1512 Clay St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Edward E. Miller, 50, of 2229 N. Hadley Road, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Stephen N. Morgan, 56, of 1434 Sunset Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, continue treatment at Rocking Horse as conducive of bond, OR bond.

Gonzale Dilan Vazquez, 24, of 801 E. Cecil St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Zackary K. Breslin, 21, of 464 Sherman Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Ameer S. Coran, 21, of 3148 Sandalwood Ave., kidnapping, dismissed, aggravated robbery, dismissed, aggravated burglary, dismissed.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 32, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Misty D. Harmon, 35, of 1427 Woodward, receiving stolen property, dismissed, breaking and entering, dismissed.

Jamie D. Hughes, 48, of 1314 Delta Road, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 39, of 230 E. Rose St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Bobby Leon McCanelley, 63, of 17 W. Johnson St #412, assault, continued, declined PD, NAPT, no contact conducive of bond.

Colten Adler Mollett, 29, of 1804 Derr Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Patricke Shaw, 27, of Urbana, robbery, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 29, of 1010 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Derick V. Yarbrough, 25, of 1127 Santa Monica Ave., assault, dismissed.

Daniel A. York, 36, of Gettysburg, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Keion Davon Cannedy, 24, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Andrew R. Gwinn, 32, of 304 E. Madison Ave. Apt. C, assault, dismissed - indicted.

Delanna Saylor, 41, of 1430 Innisfallen Ave., drug abuse marijuana, dismissed.

Tejan Khalil Coran, 19, of 3148 Sandalwood Dr., kidnapping, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sylvester A. Howard, 59, of 1022 E. John St. Apt. C, operating without valid operator’s license, continued, PD appointed.

Troas V. Johnson, 22, of 913 Tibbetts Ave., DUI, continued, fined $50.

Jayson W. McHenry, 28, of 919 Broadway St. Apt. Half, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Michael Eugene Spann Jr., 21, of Fairborn, OVI, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Brian Toner II, 23, of 768 N. Burnett Road, no operator’s license, dismissed - prosecutor request, expired/unlawful plate, dismissed - prosecutor request.