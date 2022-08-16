springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
35 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Angela Allison, 38, of N Hampton, OH, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Mark A. Carroll, 39, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Brian A. L. Hill, 35, of 2551 Kenton St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact with victim, OR bond.

Hannah E. Jackson, 24, of Ironton, OH, request for bail, continued, refused PD, refused to sign waiver.

Shaniece M. King, 32, of 1504 Sheridan Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, not to be at 611 Sherman Ave.

Kishon B. Moore, 41, violation of TPO, continued, must provide address before released, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000, violation of TPO, continued, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Shawn W. Ream, 44, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, bond $10,000.

David B. Thomas, 42, of 1796 Edwards Ave., no bond pending parole violation hearing, guilty.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Volunteers sought for project honoring fallen Clark County deputy
3
Planned power outage to impact 2,200 Ohio Edison customers
4
Champ City Black Business Month introduced in Springfield
5
‘Art Ball for All’ planned for Aug. 27
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top