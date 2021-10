Jessica Lynn Bryson, 22, of 437 E. Southern Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 31, of 768 Burnett, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Chelsea M. Kampman, 34, of 1179 Driscoll Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Amber Vollmer, 34, of 2212 Clifton Ave., request for bail, dismissed, PD appointed, waiver signed.

Jeanette D. Burks, 53, of 1468 S. Burnett, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Charles Lee Cole, 32, of 1719 Mound St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR Bond.

Amy L. Cornell, 37, of 1654 Catawba Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Camille Y. Ervin, 36, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Blake Allen Petrauskas, 23, of 4339 Tulane Road, unauthorized plates, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Cheri L. Roberts, 54, robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber Vollmer, 34, of 2212 Clifton Ave., request for bail, innocent, dismissed, PD appointed, waiver signed, bond $8,300.

Nestor I. G. Arana, 38, of Columbus, OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Joe L. Buck, 44, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Brian A. Jenkins, 21, of 1051 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Edward Eric Sisler II, 24, of 4461 Arbor Lane, OVI, continued, refer to three day program, DUS, dismissed, lanes of travel, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Luke Allen Barclay, 21, of South Charles, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

John W. Coffin, 69, of Maryville, Tenn., OVI, dismissed, OVI/breath, continued, speed, dismissed.

Gomez Jose Perez, 35, of 533 Parkwood Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.