Clark County Municipal Court cases

58 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Kaleb A. Clem, 23, of South Charleston, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Thomas P. Stacey, 45, of 2293 Seminole Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Alyssa L. Sample, 27, of 725 Villa Road Apt. 122, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, PD appointed.

Cathy M. Caroppoli, 57, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $10,000.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 38, of 550 W. Parkwood Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $10,000.

Shaneka Cobb, 29, of 224 E. Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Aja Janet Curtis, 42, of 816 S. Wittenberg Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Andrea Esterby, 41, of 2341 Crabill Road, request for bail, dismissed.

Kyle A. Felts, 38, of South Charleston, request for bail, continued, no bond.

James E. Holland II, 32, of 1630 Baker Road Apt. 15, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $750.

Dustin Melson, 30, of 2041 Columbus Ave, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Darryl L. Moore Jr., 45, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Clinton M. Renz, 51, of 840 S. Isabella St., breaking and entering, innocent, continued, or bond.

Katherine M. Lewis, 35, of Medway, assault, continued, PD appointed.

