Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Rd., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $2,000, OVI, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $10,000, OVI, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $2,000, DUS, continued, drug paraphernalia offense, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $100.

Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Rd., failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $1,000.

Jordan A. Riley, 22, of 2617 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, of 118 Walter St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Jesse Sallee, 24, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, dismissed.