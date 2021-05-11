Cases called include:
Theodore W. Beach, 37, burglary, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $10,000.
Tavion W. Brooks, 23, of 1026 Woodlawn Ave. Apt. D, firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $20,000.
Tanya M. Leach, 42, of 645 W. Grand Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Rd., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $2,000, OVI, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $10,000, OVI, innocent, continued, DUS, innocent, continued, DUS OVI suspension, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $2,000, DUS, continued, drug paraphernalia offense, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $100.
Mark F. Rafferty, 56, of 3509 Bosart Rd., failure to pay reinstatement fee, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $1,000.
Jordan A. Riley, 22, of 2617 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Jonathan W. Robinson, 26, of 118 Walter St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.
Jesse Sallee, 24, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, dismissed.