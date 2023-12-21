Victor N. Hammond, 70, of 314 Bellaire, guilty, bond $2,500.

Iziah D. Henery, 22, of 1925 Broadway, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Mchale T. Kendall, 33, of 1855 Clifton Ave., obstructing justice, continued, bond $7,500.

Shyane R. Knisley, 29, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Vanae J. Littleton, 26, of 125 N. Burnett Road Rear, complicity, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Matthew S. Moore, 41, of 136 E. 2nd St., request for bail, continued, bond $2,500.

Stephanie Stewart, 41, of Waverly, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 44, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, 405 S. Burnett, bond $500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Khols, Bechtle Ave., bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, 405 S. Burnett, bond $500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, 405 S. Burnett, bond $500.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 44, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $500.

Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 44, criminal trespass, continued, bond $500.

Anthony W. Wazniak, 38, of 718 Montgomery Ave., complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley M. Adkins, 43, of 911 W. Jefferson St., resisting arrest, dismissed, attempt, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine/costs to be paid within 30 days, fined $100, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended.

Devin A. Davis, 31, of North Hampton, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Frederick A. Griffin, 34, of 1777 Woodard Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Christina L. Mitchell, 51, of 1205 E. John St., Apt L, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, jail suspended on condition restitution paid within 60 days, costs due within 6 months.

James A. Ragland, 52, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Heidi L. Russell, 25, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Arieanna L. Trent, 23, of 1818 W. Wittenberg, complicity, dismissed.

Juan H. Applin Jr., 38, of 120 1/2 S. Race St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zachariah B. Dixon, 40, of 609 Tibbetts Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Carl E. Hallen, 50, of , assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyren Madwell, 20, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Tyren Madwell, 20, of 517 Hazelbrook Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian L. Barker, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, theft, guilty, 12 months of probation, 180 days jail, credit for time served, suspend balance, fined $200.

Brian L. Barkeree, 47, of 2121 S. Hadley Road, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, credit for time served, suspend bail, timely payment of restitution as a condition, suspended jail, fined $200, theft, dismissed.

Eric B. Perkins, 49, of 508 Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony Preston Jr., 43, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due by Sept. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $500, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 90 days of jail with 84 days suspended, fine due by Sept. 10, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Michael L. Seals, 32, of Urbana, assault, guilty, 60 days of jail, fine/costs due May 29, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $250, criminal damaging, guilty, fined $200.

Bill E. Yates Jr., 24, of Medway, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, public defender appointed.