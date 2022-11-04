springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
48 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Laquan A. Cunningham, 33, of 332 S. Western Ave., OVI, guilty, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Eli K. Ennis, 18, of Medway, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Matthew J. Ketcheson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Amber Nelson, 37, of 24 W. College Ave., Apt. A, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary A. Tucker, 18, of 4643 Middle Urbana Road, OVI, continued, NAPT.

Randy J. Davis, 54, of 787 Woodbine Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Jeff Henry, 25, of 728 Rubsam St., operate without valid operator license, dismissed, fail to yield, dismissed.

Vanessa A. Lopez, 34, of 310 E. Pleasant St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cassandra Martin, 62, of 1030 E. John St., Apt. A, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Alana D. Raimey, 41, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, continued, NAPT.

Randall L. Stephens Jr., 49, of 1226 W. Liberty St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia offense, bench warrant ordered, drug paraphernalia marijuana, bench warrant ordered, drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Randall L. Stephens Jr., 49, of 1226 W. Liberty St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, no brake lights, bench warrant ordered.

Cain A. Weimer, 20, of 107 E. Cassilly St., assault, continued, NAPT.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Enrollment decline slows for Witt, Clark State, other higher education
3
Holiday events, harvest dinner among Clark, Champaign things to do this...
4
Zoo adds giant Fiona the Hippo nutcracker display for Festival of...
5
Springfield outdoor ice skating rink bigger, better for Holiday in the...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top