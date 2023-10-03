Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Ashanti A. Cherry, 46, of 1009 Clifton Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $500,000, kidnapping, continued, felonious assault, continued, strangulation, continued, weapons under disability, continued, abduction, continued, driving under suspension, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Carrie Cleveland, 48, of 1516 W. North St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, comply with children services condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Dylan Craft, 20, of Vandalia, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Kevin L. Stewart, 37, of 1255 W. Perrin, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Jesse W. A. Stillgess, 36, of 909 Emery, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Perez B. Vazquez, 23, of 320 S. Belmont Ave., operate without valid operator license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100, speed, guilty, assessed costs $250.

