Matthew Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., driving under suspension, continued, refused public defender, bond $2,500.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, of 1912 W. Washington Ave., harassment by inmate, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, disrupting pub. service, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jennifer M. Lockhart, 39, of Mechanicsburg, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shara J. Norman, 59, of 319 S. Hubert Ave., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Sadrack Oreste, 40, of 241 E. College Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Shane D. Radcliff, 49, of 8 Seever St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Donavan M. Reynolds, 22, of 516 W. Clark St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Victoria J. Ripley, 23, of 732 W. Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Marques E. White Jr., 30, of 317 W. Grand Ave., violation of temporary protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Keith L. Harris, 38, of Yellow Springs, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Cassandra L. Roberts, 42, of New Carlisle, assault amended to negligent assault, guilty.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 36, of North Hampton, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Isreal R. Scott, 27, of 1524 Highland Ave., request for bail, continued, public defender appointed.

Demetrius T. Brown, 29, of 135 Wilson Ave., hit skip, continued, psi ordered, drive without valid license, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Dalton L. Smith, 31, of 4125 W. National Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Ryson O. Bullard, 44, of 1117 W. High St., theft, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas P. Hill, 46, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Gerald L. Massie Jr., 35, of 171 Willis Ave., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary M. Melton, 34, of 2121 Villa Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, misuse of credit card, bench warrant ordered.