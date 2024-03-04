Tiffany S. Judy, 43, of 1217 Driscoll Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $500.

Sarah J. Obrien, 39, of 121 S. Western Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Justin C. Detty, 41, of Quincy, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Derek J. Gambill, 31, of Piqua, strangulation, continued, DNQ.

Amber R. Hallam, 23, of 4624 Dayton Springfield, criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $200.

Ryan K. Hilgeman, 41, of Kettering, felonious assault, continued, recall warrant, public defender appointed, no contact.

Jeremy Macdonald, 42, of New Carlisle, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Bailey J. Abbott, 25, of 2279 Columbus Ave., weapons while intoxicated, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100, aggravated menacing, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Lazaria Beard, 23, of 1343 Vester Ave., Apt. C, theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, no further offenses/pay fines and costs/pay restitution, fined $40.

Erica L. Hill, 38, of Xenia, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, red light, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Justina M. Kennedy, 40, of 1940 Primm Drive, Apt. E, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher W. Ryan, 38, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, credit jail for 3 day program, no further offenses, pay fines and costs, fined $400.

Michael Volmar, 42, of 141 The Post Road, Apt. K, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tabitha D. Wooten, 43, of 2680 Tecumseh Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Kellen M. Etherington, 20, of 2410 Van Buren Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Kelley, 20, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Kelley, 20, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of 1226 Beverly Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, falsification, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Norman L. Gray II, 34, of 2624 Lexington Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cathy Y. Harris, 49, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph Jacks, 50, of Urbana, driving under suspension, continued, bond remains $1500 community service/10%.

Cameron P. Martin, 29, of 1509 Greenwood Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Terry R. Smith Jr., 26, of Fairborn, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of 1840 Morgan St., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Jason C. Puckett Jr., 28, of Lakeview, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, report jail March 22 at 9 a.m. 3 days, no new off 1 year, fined $300.