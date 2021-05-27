Steven E. Scerba, 50, of 4411 Redmond Rd., warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

Damon S. Williams, 24, of 1110 E. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Jeremy W. Brookmyer, 47, of 6944 Troy Rd., robbery, dismissed - indicted, robbery, dismissed - indicted.

Ethan C. Cochran, 30, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ronda A. Coleman, 54, of 834 S. Burnett Rd., criminal damaging reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Donovan Gilliam, 27, of 1020 N. Limestone, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 12 months of probation, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, fined $375, one way, dismissed.

Mark A. Schuler, 29, of Fort Thomas, KY, flee/elude police officer, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, telephone reporting probation, mental health assessment and follow up, fined $100, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Elde M. Shepherd, 42, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 33 days jail, 3 suspended, CTS for dip, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Donald N. Shirk, 75, of 2200 Erie Ave., littering, dismissed.

Michael Cooskey, 74, of Medway, OH, aggravated menacing reduced to menacing, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, fined $200.

Mekala J. Davila, 25, of 1639 S. Burnett Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fine & costs, fined $200, speed, dismissed.

Roger L. Flournoy, 42, of 1449 W. Mulberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/blood, bench warrant ordered, DUS - operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered.

Buffee L. Reigelsperger, 44, of 351 Stanton Ave., criminal damaging, continued, pd appointed.

Jody L. Shelton, 28, of 1801 Allison Ave., disrupt public service, continued, no contact, pd appointed.

Dominic J. Thomas, 19, of Englewood, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, speed, dismissed.

Kelly L. Adams, 34, violation of protection order, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served.

Billy R. Alcorn, 32, of 2832 Oletha Ave., felonious assault, continued, pd appointed.

Amy J. Blair, 29, of 7443 Coffin Station, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, als remains in effect, fined $500.

Dustin R. Burk, 42, of 5861 Twitchel Rd., DUI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, als terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision assessment and follow up per dip, fined $375.

Ricky J. Mays, 51, of 336 Fair St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, als terminated without reinstatement fee, assessment and follow up per dip, fined $375.

Nora W. Mccaslin, 81, of Medway, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, als terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 54, of 1369 Darwin Ave., menacing, continued, pd appointed.

Alante S. Ramey, 23, of 260 Indiana Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, als terminated without reinstatement fee, assessment and follow up per dip, fined $500, marked lanes, dismissed.

Cain A. Weimer, 18, of 216 Light St., aggravated menacing, continued, pd appointed.