Jackie W. Eubank, 59, domestic violence, innocent, dismissed.

Anthony J. Jordan, 38, of 4141 Wabash, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed.

Anthony J. Jordan, 38, of 4141 Wabash, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

Aryn M. Mundy, 33, of 345 Larchmont Road, warrant served, defendant jailed, guilty.

Kyle W. Oconnor, 33, of 5060 Kerns Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Andrew T. Orr, 42, of 5350 Selma Road, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Andrew T. Orr, 42, of 5350 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan Steiner, 23, of 2100 Woodside Ave., burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Joyce A. Back, 60, of 1019 Woodlawn Ave., Apt D, assault, guilty, 120 days of jail with 115 days suspended, 120 days of jail with 115 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 5 days jail to be satisfied by 200 hours community service in 6 months, no contact with victim Elaxis Caves, fined $100.

Chance T. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Rural King.

Jackie E. Eubank, 59, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert T. Givens, 29, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, 3 days jail imposed, fined $375.

Dereal L. Wells, 38, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, continued, domestic violence, dismissed.

Ronald Wheeler III, 37, of Vandalia, OH, assault, guilty, 120 days of jail with 115 days suspended, 6 months of probation, suspended on 1 year group, law abiding, anger management assessment, no contact with victim Cory Stacy, fined $250.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 37, of 1600 Kenwood Ave., DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Jerome C. Wyatt, 37, of 1600 Kenwood, OVI, dismissed - indicted, OVI, dismissed - indicted.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 32, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Clarence R. Wilson, 60, of 783 Farlow St., misconduct at emergency, continued, PD appointed.

Ebony A. C. Clancy, 34, of Centerville, OH, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 18 months of probation, mental health treatment, fined $150, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Elizabeth Mccurdy, 42, of 135 Possum Road, possession of drugs, dismissed, illegal use/possession drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Max S. Patten, 42, of 2933 Vineyard St., burglary/person present reduced to criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 13 days suspended, 17 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail, 13 suspended, 17 days CTS, comply with treatment plan MCK hall, no like offenses, for 2 years, fined $200.