Trey W. Parmley, 40, of 513 N. Race St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of 830 W. Main Street, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Stephen D. Phillips, 52, of 830 W. Main St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Justin R. Snider, 27, of 423 Selma Road, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $10,000.

Justin R. Snider, 27, of 1945 Primm Drive, Apt. 2, driver license required, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500, expired tag or sticker, guilty, assessed costs $100.

David C. Vereen, 52, of 373 Terrace Dr, immunity; prohibit conduct, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Bryan K. Wile, 43, of 144 Gordon Road, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Bryan K. Wile, 43, of 144 Gordon Road, inducing panic, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Eric S. Bartley, 45, of Medway, menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $200, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of , criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Darius A. White, 26, of 664 W. Mulberry St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Edward R. Moore, 30, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Requan J. Roberts, 22, of 2550 N. Limestone St., menacing, continued, no contact.

Adam Compton, 39, of 132 Roosevelt Drive, criminal damaging amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine, costs and restitution due by June 11, 2024, fined $150.

Rodney T. Lee, 36, of New Carlisle, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal mischief, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Sultan S. Mays Jr., 18, of 714 Stanton Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Nathen Murfield, 23, of 238 Chestnut Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed, drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.

Brandon C. L. Swartz, 35, of 369 S. Douglas Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains, no further offenses for 1 year, fine/costs due by July 2, 2024 by 8:45 a.m., fined $400.