Thomas E. Lowe, 56, of 2163 W. First St. Apt. 21, fugitive, continued, bond $50,000.

Alex Perez, 19, of 972 Lagonda Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron James Salyers, 53, of 44 E. College Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 28, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Dereal L. Wells, 37, of 502 Linwood Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Tyson J. White Sr., 41, of 820 Elm St., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty. Abrams Amanda J, 43, of Somerset, KY, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher Maurice Carrington, 33, of 526 W. Mulberry St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $200, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Joseph C. Caudill, 30, of 1949 Wilkes Drive Apt. C, menacing, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Regina L. Daniel, 45, of 1444 Delta Road, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Alexander L. Finley, 26,, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed.

Brian Athoney Jenkins, 21, of 1051 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 43, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Cailus J. Parks, 50, of 822 W Johnny Lytle Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Michael E. Barker, 43, of 1941 Miracle Mile, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua D. Givens, 29, of 5878 Dayton Springfield, falsification, guilty, credit time served from July 28.

Jorge L. Gomez, 29, of 840 E. John St. Apt. D, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn W. Ream, 43, of 4439 Cedar Hills Ave., OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, suspend jail on condition reschedule and attend DIP, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Shella D. Fite, 63, of New Carlisle, OH, aggravated menacing reduced to menacing, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, six months of probation, firearm forfeited, fined $50, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jasmine M. Fudge, 36, of 2207 Ontario Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jason M. Hayslip, 47, of 349 White Cliff Ct., OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, refer to 3 day program, fined $500, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving w/out lights, dismissed.

Janet A. Lewis, 57, of Donnelsville, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, comply with probation, fined $500.

Dayron D. Mapp, 30, of 615 Portage Path, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, ovi/breath, dismissed, dus ovi suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Deon Monroe, 40, of 1030 Old Columbus Road, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Dianne Rashae Anderson, 24, of 1465 Selma Road, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Mary Cox, 38, of 302 E. High St. Apt. 7, public indecency, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.