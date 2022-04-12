BreakingNews
Springfield resident wins national powerlifting title
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Aaron Kenneth Corvin, 45, of 826 E. Cecil St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Raymond Corwin, 34, of Urbana, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond is set at no bond.

Robert J. Finch, 42, of 19 S. Clairmont Ave., request for bail, continued, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Joshua M. Goodwin, 34, of Columbus, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, closed street, bench warrant ordered.

Andrew R. Gwinn, 32, of 304 E. Madison Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $2,500.

Daniel Heys, 51, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, continued, bond is set at no bond.

Kamari J. Johnson, 26, of 906 Catherine St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Herbert W. McDonald Jr., 34, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., falsification, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Malcum A. McIlroy, 28, of 120 E. Cecil, domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused PD, bond $5,000.

Clayton Eugene Musick III, 24, of 322 Snyder St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Corey W. Piper, 51, of 3090 E. Leffel Lane, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Melissa Rice, 50, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., falsification, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

