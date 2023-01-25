Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Kandesha R. Currie, 19, of 64 Old Yellow Springs, request for bail, dismissed.

Chad M. Gibson, 48, of 241 S. Yellowsprings, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Chad M. Gibson, 48, of 440 W. High St., falsification, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, obstructing official business, innocent, bench warrant ordered, disorderly, innocent, bench warrant ordered.

John C. Gilbert, 41, of 1842 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

James A. Mckinster, 38, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., obstructing official business, guilty, guilty, 30 days of jail, 1 days credit for time served, defendant given 6 months to pay fines and costs, assessed costs $50, request for bail, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Elijah C. Moss, 19, of 908 W. Pleasant St., complicity, innocent, dismissed - indicted, PD appointed, complicity, innocent, dismissed - indicted, complicity, innocent, dismissed - indicted.

Gregory Pooler, 43, of Dayton, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

Brandi K. Swords, 34, of 1507 East St., theft, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.

Anthony L. Whitt, 27, of 826 Rice St., theft, guilty, continued, PSI ordered.

Emilie D. Woodbridge, 43, of 432 Warren Drive, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000, assault, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Billy W. Baker, 49, of 718 Montgomery Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn P. Beck, 26, of 425 Linden Ave., Apt. 1/2, child endangering, dismissed.

Mark A. Carroll, 39, of 1923 Lagonda, DUS, continued, NAPT.

Jordan Z. Tanksley, 21, of 1417 N. Limestone St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Jordan Z. Tanksley, 21, of 1417 N. Limestone St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, display of license plates, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Lindsey R. Thompson, 37, of 1831 W. Main St., falsification reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, 30 days of jail, 30 days credit for time served, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $50

Joshua C. Baldwin, 32, of 2107 Troy Road, Apt. 13, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Joshua L. Barbarino, 32, of 520 Mount Vernon, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rodell K. Burton, 43, of 725 E. Mccreight Ave., felonios assault, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

John E. Donohoe, 36, of 2825 Linden Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Shaun E. Fleming Jr., 31, of 707 Tibbetts Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Maria Jones, 53, of So Charleston, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Julie K. Kopf, 53, of 841 E. Cecil St., OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Devon J. Lindsay, 26, of Columbus, OH, drug paraphernalia marijuana, dismissed.

Holly A. Shaw, 34, of 1301 S. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony A. Collins, 31, of 410 E. Madison Ave., breaking and entering, dismissed, theft, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

India J. Colquitt, 33, of 1813 Woodward Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 75 days suspended, 15 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, cost of supervision to be paid to the probation department, fined $150, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Paul M. Greene, 40, of 647 Villa Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, cost of supervision to be paid to the probation department, journey to freedom and continued VA treatment, fines and costs to be paid before end of probation, fined $200.

Dakarie C. Grimes, 21, of 1121 W. Mulberry St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zachary L. Hamman, 35, of 1036 Carson Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon T. Lambert, 19, of 3454 Folk Ream Road #21, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted, child endangering, dismissed - indicted.

Gaige A. Lough, 28, of 3080 Old Mill Road, assured clear distance, guilty, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $150, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicburg, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.