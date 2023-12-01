Bradley A. Chaney, 35, of 601 S. York St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kervens Cherry Jr., 25, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Roger L. Clarkston, 38, of 138 S. Western Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Roger L. Clarkston II, 38, request for bail, continued, bond $1,500.

Benjamin D. Jackson, 52, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Benjamin D. Jackson, 52, of Cincinnati, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of 718 Montgomery Ave., strangulation, innocent, continued, refused public defender, domestic violence, innocent, continued, refused public defender.

Randy Trammell R, 36, of Circleville, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750.

Kyle J. Warner, 38, of 1225 Driscoll Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $750, theft, innocent, continued, bond $750.

Paula A. Williams, 41, of 1427 Northgate Road, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Juan F. Bell, 48, of 422 Rice St., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victims, forfeit firearms while

Kervens Chery, 25, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 314 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

James C. Nott, 21, of 517 Fremont Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, forfeit firearms, carry concealed weapon, continued, violation of temporary protection order, continued, forfeit firearms, public defender appointed.

Phillip P. Saunders, 39, fugitive, continued, public defender appointed.

Alyssa L. Allison, 30, of North Lewisburg, request for bail, dismissed.

James M. Bruner, 38, of 262 Franklin, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jonathan W. Higgenbotham, 57, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tonya Middleton, 50, of 2580 E. Main St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jason D. Perdue, 47, of 2129 Hoppes Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald Thoute, 32, of 212 The Post Road E, domestic violence, continued, no contact condition of bond.