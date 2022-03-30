Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of At Large, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Nakkia M. Simpson, 42, of Piqua, theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Malcolm R. Whitlow, 29, of 1010 N. Limestone, resisting arrest, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 878 Stone Crossing, bond $1,000.

Lindsay N. Baker, 33, of 1231 N. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John E. Haughey, 64, of 1840 Selma Road, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspension on 1 year law abiding, F/C to be paid in 60 days, fined $375.

Raymond J. Martin, 32, of 1666 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, disrupting pub. service, dismissed.

Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jonathan Perrin, 36, of 1202 Beacon St., OVI, guilty, 110 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspension on 1 year ISP, ignition interlock ordered on family vehicle, vehicle during suspension period, F/C to be paid in 4 months, fined $525, speed, dismissed.

Dereal L. Wells, 38, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Zackary K.K. Breslin, 21, of 1641 Cypress St., speed, bench warrant ordered.

William J. Bryan, 44, of 817 Montgomery Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Shawnda McAfee.

Meghan A. McGregor, 27, of 2695 Tecumseh Ave., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, fined $250, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Krystoffer M. Moore, 30, of 1726 Lagonda Ave., abduction, dismissed - indicted.

Bryce Woodrow Sachs, 33, of 1848 Alamo Ave., OVI, dismissed, reduced to failure to control, guilty, ALS terminated without fees, fined $125.

Jaleel R. Anderson, 22, of 50 W. Southern Ave. Apt. A, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspension on no same or similar offense in 2 years, fined $250, disorderly conduct, dismissed.