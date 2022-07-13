BreakingNews
Cases called included:

Steven E. Cook, 38, of 922 Oak St., breaking and entering, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kenneth D. Cooper, 58, of 439 Southern Ave., passing bad checks, dismissed.

April C. Gawlikowski, 29, of Dayton, OH, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Gregory Holland, 46, of Fairborn, OH, trespass/lands border ponds, dismissed.

Lance Jeppson, 25, of 4487 S. Pitchin Road, trespass/lands border ponds, dismissed.

Richard A. Jordan, 60, of 905 W. Perrin Ave., drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Andrea E. Mitchell, 62, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Jeffrey Whitmore, OR bond.

Tricia L. Riley, 49, of 581 Villa Road, burglary, continued, bond $2,500.

Cheri L. Roberts, 55, of 241 S. Yellow Springs #10, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1703 Lagonda Ave., OR bond.

Cheryl A. Suttles, 44, of 225 N. Greenmount Ave., burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Francis C. Bonerigo, 46, of 522 Chestnut Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1625 E. Pleasant.

Jamie L. Call, 27, of 1951 Wilkes Drive, Apt A, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 829 S. Limestone St.

Kenneth J. Cline, 62, of 4116 Imperial Drive, possess drugs, continued, NAPT.

Erin L. N. Lewis, 33, of Degraff, OH, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Deann Thompson, 37, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Dylon M. Ackley, 25, of 678 Homeview Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Walton L. Orum Jr., 40, of 1326 Linden Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.

Shirley S. Ford, 64, of 319 S. Hubert Ave., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Lacaya Ford.

