Matthew Dufner, 35, of 1530 N. Belmont Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew Dufner, 35, of 1530 N. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Elijah N. Aikens, 31, of 341 E. John St. B, interfere with custody, dismissed.

Jeremy H. Carmichael, 38, of 948 Sunset Ave., obstructing official business, continued, bond amended to 2,500 community service.

Austin J. Cull, 29, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abiding, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due within 4 months, fined $375, failure to yield/red light, dismissed.

Chad Everhart, 49, of 2807 Rensselaer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jacqueline Tuttle, 48, of 1500 Malden Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Jesse J. Lemaster Sr., 30, of 1615 Charles St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Montilita B. Allen, 47, of 11 W. Shaffer St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Chad W. Dyer, 47, of Urbana, failure to control, guilty, firearm to be returned with no objection by state, fine/costs due Jan. 21, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.

Marcus J. Mccormick, 30, of Dayton, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered.

Haley A. Neu, 19, of 123 E. Auburn Ave., OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs due Dec. 16, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., no new offenses for 1 year, fined $375.

Taylor D. Ream, 29, of 245 Brent Drive E., Apt. K, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due Dec. 23, 2024, fined $375.