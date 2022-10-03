Tye Powell, 28, of New Carlisle, OH, trespass/lands border ponds, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fines and costs to be paid in 30 days, assessed costs $100.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with victim condition of bond, OR bond.

Robert Hulsizer, 89, of 1909 W. Washington St., assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, jail suspended on law abiding and no contact with victim, fined $100.

Morale L. Gonzalez, 28, of 524 E. Rose St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspend jail if DIP attended within 60 days, fined $500.

John A. Lyons, 50, of Portland, IN, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Walter D. Mcghee Jr., 26, of 1224 W. Jefferson St., menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Dylan M. Mitchell, 21, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to dip, failure to control, dismissed.

Silvia Salguero, 45, of 1125 E. Main St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $375.

Matthew Walland, 39, of 1688 Edwards Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, weapons while intoxicated reduced to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $200.

Jason R. Caroppoli, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, theft, dismissed.

Jamie Ramirez, 39, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 120 days jail, 117 suspended, 3 days CTS for DIP, no like offs, pay by 5/18/2023, fined $375.

Jalen M. Edley, 28, of Cable, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James Lavender Jr., 29, of 1017 Tibbetts Ave., fugitive, dismissed.

Kristina R. Skaggs, 28, of 23 Douglas Ave., assault, dismissed.

Michael A. Durden Jr., 51, of 938 Pine St., cruelty to companion animals, bench warrant ordered, abandon animals, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Huffman III, 26, of 525 E. Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kyler J. Lanham, 19, of 373 Hensel Ave., falsification reduced to disorderly, guilty, 25 days of jail, 25 days jail, CTS, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Frankie Lugenbeel, 50, of South Vienna, OH, OVI, continued, refer to dip, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Rachael L. Howard, 23, of 1826 S. Center Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Racheal L. Howard, 23, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.