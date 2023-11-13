Cases called included:

Troy B. T. Byrd, 36, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $2,500.

Brian Stoops, 55, of S. Vienna, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Adulfo Lopez, 39, of 1564 Charles St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Eduadro Perez, 24, of 663 Cortland Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Shane D. Robinson, 45, of Enon, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed.

Brittnay J. Ross, 28, of Cincinnati, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Jose Antonio Salcedo Alvarad, 22, of Dayton, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, fined $375.

Gabriel Morales, 22, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 78, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.