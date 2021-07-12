Joseph P. Kampman, 18, of 2015 Appian Way, offenses/underage persons, continued, 30 hours community service.

Rusbel Velazquez. Lopez, 22, of 1302 S. Belmont Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered.

Sultan S. Mays, 46, of 1421 Grover St., OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Juliet M. Pleskach, 18, of 2606 E. High St., offenses/underage persons, continued, 30 hours community service.

Benjamin E. Roman, 38, of Pickerington, OH, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Regina A. Roth, 18, of 3673 Madrid St., offenses/underage persons, continued, 30 hours community service.

Deairco M. Wilson, 30, of 561 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Keith Bowen, 63, of 2221 Shawnee Blvd., OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $35.

Hakeem Roosevelt. Bullock, 25, of 130 W. John St., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lisa M. Cogburn, 34, of Columbus, OH, child endangering, dismissed, OVI/marijuana, dismissed, OVI/marijuana, dismissed.

William P. Hodgson, 63, of 4320 Willowbrook Drive, OVI, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Alan Martinez, 22, at large, gross sexual imposition, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, sexual imposition, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jakob A. Thompson, 18, of 1959 Kenton St., offenses/underage persons, continued, 3 months of probation, 3 months of probation, 20 hours community service.

Oliver Wren Mcguire, 21, of Urbana, OH, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, no further offenses, fined $150, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Jennifer R. Smith, 26, of South Solon, OH, theft, guilty, 140 days of jail with 140 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Darrell A. Thomas, 33, of Dayton, OH, divided roadways, dismissed.

Barbara Chandler, 38, of 1234 Texas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dayquan M. S. Ragland, 26, of 516 Dibert Ave, criminal trespass, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.