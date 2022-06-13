BreakingNews
Pocket park dedicated in late Springfield resident's honor
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Richard Burks IV, 26, of 1705 Maiden Lane, violating protection order, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Kawuan Crockran, 31, of 1343 Vester Ave. Apt. A, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Andrea Mitchell, 62, of 1836 W. Wittenberg Blvd., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Preston Deshan Muncy, 48, of 309 E. College Ave, viol. protection order, innocent, continued, pd apptd, no contact cond of bond, OR Bond.

Jeffery Potter Jr., 29, of 626 Tibbets Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Terius S. Wilson, 20, of 1808 Woodward Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Nathan K. Callison, 21, of 1552 Sunset Ave., offenses/underage persons, dismissed.

Timothy S. Castle, 31, of 799 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Ronnie Irvin, 57, of 1917 Magnolia St., domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty.

Kevin Johnson III, 25, of 132 Delcourt Dr., obstructing official business, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 60 days jail, suspension, 1 year probation with rules, fined $100.

Bryson D. McKeever, 26, of 639 Cedar St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

