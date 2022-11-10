Demetrius D. Clay, 34, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 6 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 6 month probation/law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, seat belt driver, dismissed.

Timothy A. Cobb, 45, of London, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Destiny L. Jones, 26, of Troy, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Joseph L. Robinson, 52, of 1938 Broadway St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $375.

William S. Stroder Jr., 74, of 370 Sherman Ave., attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 20 hours community service within 4 months.

Jamie L. Toner Sr., 39, of St Paris, OH, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 27, of 1018 Middle St., theft, dismissed.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 27, of 1018 Middle St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Shakilla Hutchins, 28, of 1427 Villa Road, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Henry M. Mcwhorter, 45, of 17 W. Johnson Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin E. Roman, 39, of Pickerington, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kolten S. Wagner, 24, of 3283 Tamarack Ave., OVI, continued, refer to DIP, failure to control, dismissed.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2841 Oletha St., theft reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Eric D Willis, 51, of 220 N. Light St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.