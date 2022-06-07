Cases called included:
Lindsey Rose Adams, 36, of 2213 Memorial Dr., obstructing official business, no contest, continued, bond $1,000.
Joseph Wayne Huber, 50, of 262 Franklin St., immunity prohibited cond., innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton, 50 days jail imposed per SAS, guilty, guilty.
Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, OR bond.
Joshua, Pratt 34, of 1202 Burt St., littering, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no like offs, pay F/C, assessed costs $25.
George L. Rager, 40, of 432 W. Pleasant St., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
