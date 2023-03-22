Amber D. Gilbert, 29, of 122 N. Shaffer, guilty.

Kimberly A. Harrell, 65, of Medway, passing bad checks, dismissed, passing bad checks, dismissed, passing bad checks, dismissed, passing bad checks, dismissed.

Herbert W. Mcdonald Jr., 35, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Darryl A. Newsome, 31, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with A. Merritt, bond $10,000.

Jimmy Pressey, 53, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, illegal plates, bench warrant ordered.

Jimmy L. Pressey, 53, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Jimmy L. Pressey, 53, of Newport News, VA, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, display of tags, bench warrant ordered.

Richard N. Barton, 52, of 333 Dayton Ave., assault, dismissed.

Thomas H. Brown, 72, of 1421 S. Center Blvd, menacing by stalking, dismissed, telephone harassment, dismissed, violation of temporary protection order, continued, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Reko I. Cochran, 30, of 1944 Primm Drive, Apt. G, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Dustan D. Conley, 27, of 2326 Irwin Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Moraine, theft, guilty, 40 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months, fined $100.

Leah R. Holbrook, 23, of Urbana, assault, dismissed.

Adam K. Jordan, 40, of 305 E. Grand St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Travis G. Mcafee, 29, of 8 Shady Lane, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Mark E. Mccoy Jr., 26, of 4356 Penny Pike, driving under suspension, dismissed, stop at sidewalk area, dismissed.

Nikkie M. Mitchell, 23, of 1835 Prospect St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James R. Parish, 33, of 1119 Oak St., falsification, continued, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, no operator’s license, dismissed, give false information, dismissed, seat belt driver, dismissed.

Megan N. Rammel, 39, of South Charleston, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Megan N. Rammel, 39, of West Jefferson, violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $150.

Johnathan T. Robinson, 24, of Urbana, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Dalen M. Stevens, 18, of 1339 Vester Ave. #216, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher Wilhelm, 33, of 4059 Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension, dismissed, operate without valid operator license, dismissed.

Christopher L. Wilhelm, 33, of 4059 Lower Valley Pike, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Michael A. Colvin Jr., 30, of 366 E. McCreight Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darryn B. Davis, 49, of 5089 Middle Urbana Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Leah E. E. Marquez, 29, of 1351 W. Pleasant St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andre J. Martin, 40, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #11, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50, assault, dismissed.

Joy L. Mccauley, 30, of 551 Mead Lane, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dale Richards, 53, of 501 W. High Street, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Tawon A. Loman, 34, of 1621 S. Grand Ave., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed.