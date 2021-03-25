Codie M. McClure, 26, of Kettering, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fined $250, improper passing, dismissed.

John C. Nall, 36, of 2820 Oletha Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Trevor A. Nelson, 18, of 742 Reed Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Gary W. Plank, 24, of New Carlisle, OVI guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, fined $375, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Michael W. Smith, 45, of 1595 Regent Ave. Unit 8, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, fined $250, OVI/refusal, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Paris L. Vernatter, 23, of Huber Heights, wildlife violation, dismissed, wildlife violation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, forfeiture of seized property, no further offenses/pay fines & costs, fined $150, wildlife violation, dismissed, wildlife violation, dismissed, seizure of device, guilty, fined $100, seizure of device, dismissed.

Madisen L. Leach, 23, request for bail, continued, PD appointed, waiver signed.

John Woodruff Jr., 38, of 2744 Upper Valley Pike, physical control, continued, open container, dismissed.