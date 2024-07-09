Daniel D. Bailey, 44, of Springfield, menacing, continued.

Heather R. Bealer, 41, of South Charleston, pass bad check, continued, pass bad check, continued.

Thomas M. Bondurant, 50, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, innocent, continued, bond $25,000, abduction, innocent, continued.

Larry Carter Jr., 44, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Matt C. Cason, 43, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $2,500.

Charles Clark, 31, of Cincinnati, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

Dejuan Couchot, 19, of Dayton, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”.

William E. Depp, 43, of Springfield, child endangering, innocent, continued, OR Bond, child endangering, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, OR Bond, dus, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, OR Bond.

Sondy F. Dormeus, 34, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000.

Anna J. Ervin, 60, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Michael L. Gallaugher, 24, of Columbus, child endangering, continued, bond $5,000.

Angela M. Gulinello, 43, of Springfield, falsification, continued, OR Bond, f/disclose own per. info, continued.

Shilyn L. Lannom, 25, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, arraignment entry.

Connie J. Lewis, 37, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Katelyn McCormick, 23, of Springfield, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond $5,000, unauth. use of vehicle, continued, obstructing official business, continued, bond $2,500.

Zavier M. Miller, 24, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, assault, innocent, continued.

Alexander J. Minshall, 34, of New Holland, Ohio, vehicular vandalism, continued.

Malika L. Moore, 27, of Springfield, assault, innocent, continued, pdpt/arrn entry.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, of Urbana, criminal damaging, continued, OR Bond, criminal trespass, continued.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, of Urbana, dus, continued, OR Bond, fail to dim, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued.

Clifford B. Nelson, 44, of German Twp., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, crim.trespass, innocent, continued.

Brian W. Newman Jr., 18, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact, OR Bond, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued.

Desir Odison, 31, of Springfield, fel. assault, continued, bond $100,000.

Jason D. Perdue, 48, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

William W. Rice, 29, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, pd appt’d, bond $7,500, obstructing official business, continued.

Kayleen M. Roberts, 38, of Springfield, criminal trespass, innocent, continued.

Timothy R. Rowland, 34, of Springfield, DUS OVI suspension, innocent, continued, driver license required, innocent, continued, ftssa, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Kristin L. Rowley, 34, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, arraignment entry, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Scott A. Seaburn, 47, of London, Ohio, vehicular vandalism, innocent, continued, napt/waiver of atty/arrn entry. Sowards Cole Thomas, 35, of At Large, domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000, assault, continued.

William E. Sparrow, 28, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, pd appt’d, no contact, bond $2,500, assault, continued, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $2,500, domestic violence, continued, f/disclose own per. info, continued.

Anthony W. Riplett, 21, of Cable, Ohio, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, napt/arrn entry/waiver.

James H. Wilson, 48, obstructing official business, continued, bond $7,500.

Heather M. Wood, 45, of New Carlisle, misuse of credit card, innocent, continued.

Nathan A. Wright, 45, of Troy, domestic violence, continued, bond $2,500, assault, continued.

Jessica R. ZukOVIc, 34, of Springfield, child endangering, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued.