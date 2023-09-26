Cases called included:

Anisha Carrington, 36, of Huber Heights, OVI/urine, innocent, continued.

Robert E. Chaney Jr., 42, of 365 S. Clairmont, burglary, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ryan M. Doak, 20, of Xenia, strangulation, innocent, continued, representing self, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3781 Woodbury Road, bond $7,500.

Rudolph P. Hoefer Jr., 36, of 742 Kenton St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1071 Kenton, released on own recognizance bond.

Skilar Hughes, 20, of 1538 W. High St., disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 233 N. Bechtle Ave., must provide address before release, released on own recognizance bond.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1306 Limestone St., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Marshea January, bond $7,500.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Todd A. Mckinney, 56, probation violation admitted - violation found, guilty.

Aaron M. Toms, 43, of 3457 Folk Ream Road Lot 231, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 3457 Folk Ream Road, bond $10,000.