Jerry G. White, 34, of Medway, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Joskoya Da Wynn, 21, of 338 E. Johnson Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gabrielle Bryant, 23, of 1333 Buckthorn Court, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Jason Robert Cooper, 45, of 436 W. Southern Ave., disorderly conduct by, bench warrant ordered.

Trevor D. Crockran Jr., 19, of 1961 Kenton St., criminal damaging, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspend jail o/c 6 months good behavior, fined $25.

Tommy R. Rowley, 23, of Tipp City, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail, no CTS/concurrent with felony sentence.

Dyron Michael Flack, 22, of 1912 W. Washington St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, continued, obstructing official business, continued, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Oliver Hugo Hernandez, 28, of 1138 E. John St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Guy W. Lewis, 36, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, turn signals, dismissed - prosecutor request, left of center, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrew Douglas Sharp, 20, of 736 E. Madison Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shaquan D. Terry, 28, of 1920 Clifton Ave., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, failure to control, dismissed.

William J. Accord Sr., 41, of 1211 Terrace, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Katie Potts, 33, of Dayton, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Gary D. Authenreith, 63, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Luke D. Farris, 36, of Medway, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Andre J. Martin, 39, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #72, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 62, of 406 W. Euclid, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Amber Dawn Gilbert, 28, of 122 N. Shaffer, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Crystal Lynn Jenkins, 37, of 1331 Seminole Ave., assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, five days of jail with five days suspended, pay F and C suspended jail, no similar offenses for one year, fined $75.

Summer C. Massie, 40, of 820 W. North St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Patrick James Shorten, 36, of 436 W. Washington St., violation of TPO, guilty, 90 days of jail with 85 days suspended, credit for time served, 90 days jail, 85 suspension, one year probation, 50 hours C and S, full-time employment, F and C due Dec. 29, jail remain suspended on successful, probation.

Jared R. Smith, 45, of 1716 Merrydale, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

