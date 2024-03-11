Jennifer R. Bryant, 33, of 2426 Troy Road, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $7,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Robert L. Cave, 36, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Jerome D. Gleaves, 58, of 2137 Larch St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, fail stop/yield stop sign, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary B. Holt, 36, of London, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, provide address before release, released on own recognizance bond.

Latisha M. Mccormick, 34, of 2410 Red Coach Drive, menacing, continued, no contact with Speedway S. Burnett Road, bond $1,500.

Ronald E. Ragland II, 46, of 1920 E. High St., domestic violence, continued, bond $10,000.

Larry W. Estridge, 63, of Dayton, burglary, continued, bond changed to OR.

Justin R. Morgan, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses.

Joel T. Salyer, 41, of 2924 Avery Circle, theft, guilty.

Nahum R. Diaz, 30, of 1007 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, guilty, 20 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine/costs due by end probation, fined $375, failure to control, guilty, fined $150.

Chris Milem, 57, of Quincy, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - prosecutor request, driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, stop sign, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon C. L. Swartz, 35, of 369 S. Douglas Ave., display of plates, dismissed.

Sean D. Wise, 23, of 567 Stanton Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sean D. Wise Jr., 23, of 224 E. McCreight Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua Propst, 46, of Mechanicsburg, request for bail, dismissed, request for bail, dismissed.

Manzi Rubibi, 19, of Dayton, falsification, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail susp for 1 yr law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $300, speed, dismissed.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Zachary B. Holt, 36, of London, falsification, continued, public defender appointed, provide address before release.

Mark T. Melton, 58, of 402 Bellevue Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, jail susp on no further offenses and pay fine and costs, fined $400, hit skip, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Christina S. Hamilton, 37, of Mount Dora, FL, endangering children, continued, warrant ordered.

Christina S. Hamilton, 37, of Mount Dora, FL, OVI, continued, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, continued, warrant ordered, speed, continued, warrant ordered, no seat belt, continued, warrant ordered.