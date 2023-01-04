Corey A. Lambert, 23, of 2570 Myers Road, illegal possession/firearm/liq./prem., innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $7,500.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 43, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,000, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Adrian Ortiz, 37, of New Carlisle, OH, burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Spencer W. Puckett, 26, of 1721 E. Wittenberg Blvd., breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, theft, continued, PD apponted, OR bond, fugitive, innocent, continued, PD appointed, will not waive extradition, bond $100,000.

Charles J. Pyles, 44, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750.

Matthew B. Ward, 49, of 1671 Berwick Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.