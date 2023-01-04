Cases called included:
Devonn Brye, 23, of Indianapolis, IN, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.
Tariq Q. Cameron, 19, of 306 Catherine St., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.
Lindsey J. Dalton, 24, of Dayton, OH, receiving stolen property, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.
Katelyn S. Henry, 29, of 2465 Lagonda Ave., weapons under disability, continued, PD appointed, bond $7,500, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, receiving stolen property, continued, possess defaced firearm, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Corey A. Lambert, 23, of 2570 Myers Road, illegal possession/firearm/liq./prem., innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $7,500.
Timothy L. Mcmahon, 43, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,000, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,000, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.
Adrian Ortiz, 37, of New Carlisle, OH, burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $15,000.
Spencer W. Puckett, 26, of 1721 E. Wittenberg Blvd., breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000, theft, continued, PD apponted, OR bond, fugitive, innocent, continued, PD appointed, will not waive extradition, bond $100,000.
Charles J. Pyles, 44, of 3110 E. Sherwood Park Drive, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $750.
Matthew B. Ward, 49, of 1671 Berwick Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.