Cases called included:
Tiffany L. Adams, 42, of 2133 Memorial Drive, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Trevor D. Crockran Jr., 20, of 1961 Kenton, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Ryan McAfee, 32, of 1638 Springmont, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, two lights, bench warrant ordered, tinted glass, bench warrant ordered.
James D. Miller, 48, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Forest M. Money, 37, of 525 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Charissa R. Wibright, 25, of 3131 E. High St., disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Stephen M. Ault, 40, of 325 W. Columbia, theft, bench warrant ordered.
Maurice L. Lester, 37, of 809 S Center St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet southern Ave., no jailable offenses.
Michael D. Simms, 36, of 741 Dwight Road, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Michael Douglas Simms, 36, of 741 Dwight Road, DUS, bench warrant ordered, DUS- operator’s license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, FTSAA, bench warrant ordered, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.