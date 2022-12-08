Cases called included:
Ricky Evans, 36, of Urbana, OH, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.
Cody A. Kellum, 28, of Dayton, OH, breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Matthew J. Ketcheson, 42, of New Carlisle, OH, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Delmar C. Rice, 40, of 830 E. Rose, OVI, innocent, continued, bond set at “no bond”.
Melyssa A. Seymour, 49, of Ramona, CA, fugitive, innocent, dismissed.
Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 Hadley Road, guilty, bond $5,000.
Daniel L. Wilson Sr., 38, of 2040 N. Hadley Road, breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.
Stephen A. Garrison, 43, of 1429 Noel Drive, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.
Suzanne. Sunshine, 51, of 455 Tollhouse Road, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 60 days jail, 57 susp, 3 days CTS for DIP, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.
James M. Swain, 39, of 2207 Ontario Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, electronic monitoring.
Kyle Webster, 30, of 201 E. Mulberry St., brake lights required, guilty.