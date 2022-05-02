Armando Nunez, 26, of 1411 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Dustin L. Shatto, 46, of 608 W. Belmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Lindsay Cade II, 54, of 1812 Woodward Ave., aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C.

Ryan K. French, 27, of 1369 Perry St., physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $400, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed.

Cody S. Havens, 33, of 1875 S. Belmont, theft reduced to attempt, guilty, 80 days of jail with 80 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $150.

Shauntre Hoefer, of 237 Buxton Ave., drug abuse marijuana, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy L. McMahon, 42, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Trevor J. Nethery, 25, of 820 W. North St., assault, guilty, 150 days of jail, 12 months of probation, jail/CTS/suspend balance, obtain drug/alcohol assessment, fined $150.

Chyane N. Sebastian, 25, of Altoona, Ala., fugitive, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Andrew J. Shelton, 44, of 829 S. Limestone St., menacing, continued, PD appointed.