Charlene Decker, 51, of 2424 Lagonda Ave., PV warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $1,000.

Juan Anthony Green, 45, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Jaquelynn T. Jones, 41, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 303, theft, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $75.

Treonte Antwan King, 30, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron Snyder, 30, of 4459 Reno Road, littering, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100, wildlife violation, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Brittany A. Abston, 33, of 5 S. Vananda Ave., child endangering, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 30 days jail, suspension, deft on 1 year probation, complete treatment plan, work once recovery allows.

James Timothy Harris, 42, of 2301 N. Limestone St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all seatbelts, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Theodore Anthony Higgins, 34, of 124 E. Rice St., criminal damaging, continued, to represent self.

Sunny M. Johnson, 41, of Medway, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of DL suspension, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, operating w/o use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Karrington M. Moore, 28, of 633 S. Wittenberg Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Rodger Eugene Palmer, 18, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, 6 months probation, assess in 30 days and follow-up, follow recommendations, full time job, fined $375, speed, dismissed.

Robert William Smith, 23, of 1190 Delta Road, OVI/breath reduced to OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days jail effective Sept. 10, 2021, 6 months probation, assess within 20 days, complete any recommended treatment, get OL, FT job, fined $375.

Sierra Sterling, 23, of 2132 Trails End, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Isaiah J Carson, 36, of 235 W. Grand Ave., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, marked lanes, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Danielle M. Christian, 38, of Atlanta, Ga., request for bail, dismissed.

Amy A. Andonov, 44, of 145 S. Race St., pass bad check, continued, PD appointed.