Rebecca L. Clevinger, 58, of Fairborn, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Levi W. Grapes, 26, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. F, menacing, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Peter L. Hill III, 42, of 1940 Primm Drive, menacing, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian Mason, 43, of South Charleston, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ.

Kevin Santizo, 23, of 46 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Michael T. Sibole, 33, of Medina, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Amie C. White, 27, of New Carlisle, request for bail, continued, bond set as “no bond”, to be transported to warren county.

Joseph W. Cutlip, 54, of 1805 Beatrice St., domestic violence, continued, DNQ, release written.

John L. Greathouse Sr., 60, of 733 Mansfield Ave., receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

William H. Williams, 30, of London, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, aggravated menacing, continued, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Tevin L. Stewart, 31, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Brittany L. Weathers, 27, of 1117 Crestview Drive, Apt. 203, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Cheyanne M. Willis, 22, of 908 Dibert Ave., weapons while intoxicated, continued, public defender appointed.

Nicholas A. Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Timothy L. Boring, 53, of 2843 Oletha Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 3 days of jail, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Richard H. Robinson, 57, of 336 Rosewood Ave., OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 117 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, must obtain a valid license and no new offenses by the end of probation, as condition of probation, fined $375, drive without valid license, guilty, fined $450.

Emerson J. Sowers, 38, of 108 N. Greenmount, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, group supervision, administrative license suspension remains effect, license to be current and no new offenses by end, of probation as condition of sentence, fined $375, unauthorized plates, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.