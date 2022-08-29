Robert L. Moss, 26, of 17 N. Freeman St., obstructing official business, continued, bond $1,500.

Kaylyn M. Saba, 24, of 1218 Highland Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, OR bond.

Semaj C. Green, 19, of 311 Stanton Ave., Apt. 4, violation protection order, continued, NAPT.

Kathryn M. Howard, 43, of 6384 Renee St., child endangering reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Agustin Sanchez, 40, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, guilty, 89 days of jail with 89 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 2132 Morgan St., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Brett L. Kelley Jr., 30, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 7J, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas J. Santiago, 27, of Delaware, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Katiyah S. Whitaker, 115, of 808 W. High St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Patricia J. Boswell, 47, of 501 E. High St., violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 18 months of probation, fine/costs due by 7/12/23, no supervision fees to defendant, fined $100.

Christopher S. Crochran, 26, of 3023 Linmuth Drive E, domestic violence, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Salena M. Durst , of 507 S. Arlington Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, failure to disclose own personal information, bench warrant ordered.

Demetri A. Hairston, 19, of 1506 Maiden Lane, resisting arrest reduced to obstructing official business, guilty, 20 days of jail with 18 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, must have drug, alcohol and mental health assessment and follow up, suspend F/C indigent.

Jade M. Donaldson, 22, of 1605 Sunset Ave., assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, fined $250.

Robert Moss, 26, of 17 N. Freeman St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Marina Nikolaev, 41, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, 6 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $150, marked lanes, dismissed.

Timothy S. Sparks, 53, of South Charleston, OH, criminal damaging/endangering, dismissed.