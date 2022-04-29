Ronald Wheeler III, 37, of Vandalia, PV warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Amanda R. Vance, 31, of 1224 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, continued, PD appointed.

Jeffery Cameron, 26, of 635 S. Wittenberg Ave., drug abuse marijuana, continued, NAPT.

Steven Michael Ulliman, 52, of 3116 Tackett St., assault, not guilty, assault, not guilty, criminal damaging, guilty, 85 days of jail, fined $500, criminal trespass, not guilty.

Andrew R. Berkshire, 18, of 4730 Mesa Lane, theft, dismissed.

Brooke Carter, 42, of 1921 Scarboro St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Karen Ann Lyons, 54, of 5429 Fowler Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Joshua C. Nelson, 47, of 3686 Old Springfield Road, OVI, guilty, 15 days of jail with 12 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, treatment recommendations, fined $375.

Marques White Jr., 28, of 1328 Broadway St., resisting arrest, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $150.