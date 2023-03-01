Paul E. Hubert, 62, of 1275 S. Plum 203, fail to verify address, continued, public defender appointed, bond $50,000.

Maurice L. Lester, 38, of 533 E. Southern Ave., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Theresa N. Mcwhorter, 49, of 1452 S. Wittenberg, Apt. 215, assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Amanda E. Pemberton, 38, of 1806 N. Limestone A, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Patrick D. Shediack Jr., 46, of 503 Woodlawn Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Desiree C. Slone, 27, address unknown, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Desiree C. Slone, 27, of 555 E. Northern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Desiree C. Slone, 27, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Desiree C. Slone, 27, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Desiree C. Slone, 27, of South Vienna, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Felipe Vazpuez, 27, of 345 W. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, right of way, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Frederick J. Almon, 41, of 1415 Mound St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Richard A. Beverly, 35, of London, vandalism, dismissed.

Traquan D. L. Brown, 27, of Huber Heights, assault, dismissed, assault, guilty, 30 days of jail with 24 days suspended, suspend on 1 year law abiding, no contact with victim Jadayia Harris except visitation, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $200.

Generica L. Burton, 33, of 614 Cedar St., burglary, dismissed.

James A. Mckinster, 38, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Brian L. Nance, 55, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 214, theft, guilty, 10 days of jail with 5 days suspended, suspend on 1 year law abiding, seek full time employment, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $100.

Brittany D. Phillips, 35, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. E, harassment with bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, harassment with bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, harassment with bodily substance, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, criminal damaging, dismissed.

John H. Porter III, 37, of 776 N. Florence St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of 724 Summer St., aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Darrell W. Viers, 53, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.

Darrell W. Viersayne, 53, of 2300 1/2 E. Main St., open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Daniele N. Ward, 34, of 7792 Milton Carlisle Road, violation of temporary protection order amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Omarion J. Webster, 18, of 411 S. Plum, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed, complicity, dismissed.

Theresa K. Birch, 49, of Decantur, IN, request for bail, dismissed, bond set at “no bond”.

Bayden L. Cline, 20, of 625 S. Arlington Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, fail to signal left turn, bench warrant ordered.

Cydney Hackney, 28, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed, defendant own recognizance per Noble County.

Robert Hackney, 40, of 212 S. Pike St., request for bail, dismissed, defendant own recognizance by Noble County.

Felipe Vazpuez, 27, of 345 W. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, right of way, bench warrant ordered.

Corey J. Henry, 38, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Apt. 230, assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 179 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug/alcohol/mental health assessment, attend journey to freedom, fined $500.

Calvin L. Jackson, 47, of 149 West Liberty, forgery, dismissed.

Jessica L. Lester, 29, of Sutherland, VA, OVI amended to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $250, lanes of travel, dismissed, open container, dismissed.