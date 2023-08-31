Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Opal E. Cboins, 43, of Xenia, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua W. Chambliss, 44, of 2296 S. Yellow Springs, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

William A. Cunningham, 39, of Xenia, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 21, of 1007 Garfield Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Rodney H. Dillow, 51, of 26 Wildwood Circle, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Aaliyah M. Dodd, 20, of 201 Bellevue Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Lori Hoge, 52, of 1720 Warder St., request for bail, continued, bond $1,500.

Brittnie M. Mcconnaha, 29, of 2245 Ontario Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jackie D. Spencer III, 25, of 808 Center St., violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Douglas C. Stratton, 48, of 737 E. Cecil St., menacing, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 30, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

John W. Watkins III, 32, of 1018 Tibbetts Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jasmine E. V. Baskin, 31, of Dayton, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Timothy L. Harvel, 64, of 121 E. Mulberry St., Apt. B, driving under suspension, dismissed, hit and run, dismissed.

Robert L. Dodson Jr., 38, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Markevis L. Fisher, 36, of 453 Selma Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Lucas A. Fortune, 39, of 24 E. Clark St., theft, dismissed.

Jacob T. Sederberg, 31, of 123 W. High St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jalil T. Thomas, 27, of 132 Seever St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jesse L. Bray, 56, of 1928 E. High St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary D. Erb, 33, of Port Jefferson, domestic violence, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Tina C. Paulsen, 41, of 1910 E. High St., Apt. 4, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

