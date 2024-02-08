Terrance Jennings, 33, of Dayton, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Terrance Jennings, 33, of Dayton, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500, assault, continued, 12 point suspension, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Zachary M. Melton, 34, of 2121 Villa Drive, guilty.

Zachary M. Melton, 34, of New Carlisle, falsification, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Wanda J. Preston, 55, of 144 Prairie Ave., bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Kaylie A. Stjohn, 19, of 1725 N. Limestone St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Darrell T. Farmer, 33, of 350 E. John St., theft, dismissed.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Speedway.

Amiryon Bailey, 20, request for bail, dismissed.

Bradley A. Chaney, 35, of 601 S. York St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason Dennis, 42, of 2205 Wrenwood Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darrell T. Farmer, 33, of 350 E. John St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 1 year non reporting probation, no same or similar violations.

Ronnie Heath, 48, of 1622 Shelby Drive, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ellizabeth Obrien, 76, of 2689 Prestwick Village, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

James R. Sprinkle, 39, of 1488 S. Burnett Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, improper lane change, bench warrant ordered.

Jason C. West, 47, of 2224 Erie Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Lillian J. Tompkins, 33, of 1218 Rice St., theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 77 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 1 year non reporting probation, no same or similar violations for 1 year.