Terry R. Moore Jr., 41, of Chillicothe, theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Nasius Payne, 18, of 438 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, assessed costs $100.

David A. Roberts II, 45, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 607, immunity prohibited cond., innocent, continued, eligible INT, OR Bond.

Jessica Rowland, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Felix A. Stuckey, 41, of 814 Linden Ave, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, bond $15,000.

Jordan Nathaniel Lay, 24, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of DL suspension, must attend dip/complete treatment, fined $1000, assured clear distance, dismissed, OVI/urine, dismissed.

Caleb G. Clinton, 24, of 920 S. Lowry, criminal mischief, continued, NAPT.

Pauline R. Davis, 34, of Dayton, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, three days credit for time served, six months of probation, ALS terminated w/out reinstatement fee, group supervision assessment and follow-up, fined $375.

William P. Hodgson, 63, of 4320 Willowbrook Dr, ovi, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, als terminated w/out reinst fee, fined $375.

Sean E. Stennett, 51, of Hilliard, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Crystal Y. Yancey, 42, of 302 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375.

Dion Maurice Gatewood, 41, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact, not to be 500 feet 523 Elm St., bond $1,000.

Adam James Howard, 36, of 1626 Clay St., burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Terry R. Moore Jr., 41, of Chillicothe, theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Nasius Payne, 18, of 438 E. Grand Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, assessed costs $100.

David A. Roberts II, 45, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 607, immunity prohibited cond., innocent, continued, eligible INT, or bond.

Jessica Rowland, 34, of New Carlisle, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Seth P.D. Beeson, 28, of 1652 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Benjamin A. Bristow, 43, of Medway, OH, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, oper w/o valid ol, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael A. McClure, 40, of 2365 W. First St. Lot 13, violation of TPO, guilty, fined $100.

Dustin Scott Michaels, 38, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 60 days jail, suspension, 1 year probation, all requirement, in this case, path treatment with follow-up.

Shanita Chrisal Watts, 30, of 423 Linn St., OVI, guilty, three days of jail, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, three days jail, CTS, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, two lights, dismissed.