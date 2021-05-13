Ernest K. Henry, 50, of 1822 Allison Ave, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Cody L. Kiser, 31, of 502 E. Pleasant Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Scottie E. Seay, 36, of 505 N. Belmont Ave., violation of tpo, innocent, continued, pd appointed, OR bond.

Kristy L. Smith, 41, of 1821 S. Center Blvd., theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed, theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed, theft, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Dewayne T. Thacker, 41, of 2507 Hilldale Ave., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, bond $50,000.

Joseph G. Windsor, 23, of 633 W. Euclid Ave., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, to retain own attorney, bond $2,500.

Vincent A. Alfrey, 27, of 147 W. Grand Ave., obstructing justice, continued, pd appointed.

Frank L. Hearns III, 33, of 143 Estle Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Herbert K. Ingram Jr., 57, of 910 W. Johnny Lytle, telecommunications harassment, continued, napt.

Nicholas Ketchum, 38, of 4263 Middle Urbana Rd., possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher G. Robinson, 20, of New Carlisle, OH, wildlife violation, guilty, fined $250, hunt without special permit, dismissed, hunt without license, dismissed.

Karen A. Snedigar, 46, of 1022 Sherman Ave., telephone harassment, dismissed, immunity prohibited condition, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 30 days jail, suspended, 6 months probation, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed - prosecutor request, immunity prohibited condition, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fined $100.

Willie Weaver, 44, of 125 Rice St., disorderly conduct, continued, pd appointed.

Jake T. Aldridge, 27, of 840 Snowhill Blvd., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Jake T. Aldridge, 27, of 840 Snowhill Blvd., disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Robert D. Carpenter, 31, of 623 W. North St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

George A. Evans, 50, of 1425 W. Main St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Joel A. Frost, 26, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, speed, dismissed.

Kenneth M. Hayes, 31, of 739 N. Belmont Ave., assault, continued, pd appointed.

Rick J. Jenkins, 30, of 1012 Linden Ave., discharging firearms, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Courtney A. Litteral, 36, of South Charleston, OH, possess drug abuse instrument, bench warrant ordered.

Dekale R. Mccommons, 22, of 1224 W. Jefferson St., criminal trespass, continued, napt.

Christopher R. Pollard, 31, of 2907 E. High St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jeremy L. Reckner, 31, of Grove City, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, follow too close, dismissed, open container, dismissed.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of 576 Selma Rd., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Clait T. Smith, 41, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of drivers license suspension, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days jail concurrent with sentence in common pleas, fined $600, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Rebecca C. Wooten, 28, of 4835 Middle Urbana Rd., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

James D. Alspaugh, 45, of 225 W. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered.

Marquez D. Berry, 25, of 1311 Vester Ave., possession of drugs, bench warrant ordered.

Justin A. Dodge, 24, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, continued, pd appointed.

Joshua M. Edwards, 27, of Huber Heights, OH, menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, non reporting probation, no contact post conviction order filed effective, until 5/11/2022.

Brian K. Jackson, 53, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Allen G. Sutton, 41, of 1444 Delta Rd., OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, als to remain in effect, group supervision, assessment & follow up, fined $150, DUS, guilty, fined $150.

Melody D. Taylor, 22, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.