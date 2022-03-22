springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, continued, bond $2,500, violation of TPO, continued, bond $2,500, violation of TPO, continued, bond $2,500, violation of TPO, continued, bond $2,500.

Brocke S. Cook, 33, of 1719 Mound St., theft, continued, or bond.

Izaye Y. Eubanks, 20, of 1315 Clifton Ave., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1308 Delta, PD appointed.

Tricia Lee Grow, 40, of Bellefontaine, theft, innocent, dismissed - prosecutor request, bond $2,500.

Raymond J. Martin, 32, of 1666 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 806 N. Florence, PD appointed, bond $25,000, violation of TPO, continued, domestic violence, continued, disrupting pub. service, continued, burglary, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 806 N. Florence, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Bryson D. McKeever, 26, of 639 Cedar St., domestic violence, continued, or bond, assault, continued, burglary, continued, bond $5,000.

Davion M. Pettiford, 19, of Columbus, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Kierstan M. Reed, 25, of 1004 Buckeye St., felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1230 W. Mulberry, PD appointed, bond $20,000.

Dustyn A. Sharp, 36, of 1875 S. Belmont Ave., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond, warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

