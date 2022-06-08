Carlos Gonzales, 36, of 1018 Warder St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered.

John E. Hobbs, 67, of 1424 Malden Ave., failure to control, guilty, guilty, F/C to be paid today (6/7/2022), assessed costs $150, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Joseph L. Huffman III, 26, of 525 E. Grand Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kyle S. Lusk, 34, of 1419 Warder St., drug paraphernalia-marijuana, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $150.

Robert L. Woodruff, 49, of Dayton, OH, kidnapping, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000, abduction, continued, weapons under disability, continued, domestic violence, continued, child endangering, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Amber N. Bryan, 34, of 902 1/2 Clifton Ave., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, driver license required, continued, failure to control, dismissed, seat belt driver, dismissed.

Shaneka U. M. Cobb, 29, of 805 Farnam St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Anita A. Definbaugh, 42, of 808 S. Center St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jennifer N. Hickman, 35, of 1616 Cypress St., possession of drugs, dismissed.

Jennifer N. Hickman, 35, of 1616 Cypress St., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Jamie D. Hughes, 48, of 1314 Delta Road, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Erin L. N. Lewis, 33, of 1224 Beverly Ave., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, possess drug abuse instr., bench warrant ordered.

Willie J. Little, 49, of 721 E. High St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Shauna L. Reid, 42, of 235 Stanton Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Brock C. See, 23, of 126 W. Brent Drive, Apt. C, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Mason A. See, 22, of 1603 Cypress St., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted, improper discharge firearms, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Jaheim W. R. Almon, 20, of 908 W. Perrin Ave., tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted.

Nicole D. Chesshir, 18, of 1921 W. Mile Road, driver license required, dismissed, fictitious plates, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt driver, dismissed.

Michael J. Ferrell, 25, of 1168 S. Western Ave., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

Melinda C. Jackson, 37, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road #250, theft, dismissed.

Dustin A. Price, 37, of 1853 Maryland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Charles Stewart, 26, of Hamilton, OH, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request.