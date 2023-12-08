Jason M Burneka, 45, of Union, OVI (two counts), innocent, continued, public defender appointed, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Dazie Mae Derefield, 50, of Springfield, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Nahum R. Diaz, 30, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, failure to control, innocent, continued.

Amanda M. Fenwick, 28, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Michael R. Parks, 23, of Springfield, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, bond $1,500, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, theft (two counts), innocent, continued, bond $1,500, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $5,000.

Jeremy S. Pickles, 40, of Springfield, theft, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Gary R. Tackett Jr., 49, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Cameron Taylor Dupree, 24, of Springfield, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, driving without valid license, innocent, continued, speed for conditions, innocent, continued, fail to register, innocent, continued.

Kenny J. Trimble, 53, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued.

William J. Bono, 45, of Springfield, physical control, continued, public defender appointed, driving without valid license, continued.

Gordon R. Dean Jr., 45, of Springfield, weapons while intoxicated, continued.

Ethan Hunter Fiffe, 25, of Fairborn, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Kristopher Winslow Jackson, 31, burglary, continued.

Kevin J. Lycans, 27, of Urbana, driving under suspension - OVI suspension, continued, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, continued, failure to control, continued.

Ulysses M McClain, 33, of Pontiac, Michigan, fugitive, dismissed.

Devin Morgan, 35, of Urbana, fugitive, continued.

Justin Ryan Morgan, 44, of New Carlisle, assault, continued.

Cameron Taylor, 24, of Springfield, possession of drugs, continued.

Thomas T. Tullis, 53, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Angel Thompson, 43, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Douglas Tumbleson, 43, of Kettering, assault, continued.