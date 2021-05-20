Kaleigh M. Fletcher, 22, violation of TPO, continued, pd appointed, bond $1,000.

Kaleigh M. Fletcher, 22, of 31 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., falsification, continued, pd appointed, bond $1,000, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Alexis K. Gibbons, 19, of Urbana, OH, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Leilia J. Powers, 35, of 1404 Delta Rd. Apt F, aggravated menacing, continued, pd appointed, no contact, bond $1,000, assault, continued, pd appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Jennifer R. Smith, 25, of South Solon, OH, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Scott C. Wilson, 37, of 1107 Farlow St., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, pd appointed.

Sidiq N. Ali, 31, of 1707 E. High St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.

Sidiq N. Ali, 31, of 1707 E. High St. Apt 502, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, fictitious plates, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail obey traffic device, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail obey traffic device, dismissed - prosecutor request, disregard of safety, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher A. Barr, 51, of 721 Kenton St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Zakaya N. Bragg, 47, of 1818 Lagonda Ave., OVI/breath, continued, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Jacob H. Lambert, 28, of 3113 Havrhill St., theft, continued, pd appointed.

Mark Mcwhorter, 44, of 2435 Green Knoll St., OVI, guilty, 33 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 33 days jail, 30 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, fined $375.

Shawn Q. Adams, 36, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Quianna Cook, 36, of Dayton, OH, telecommunications harassment, continued, pd appointed.

Charlene Decker, 51, of 763 Sherman Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Brooklyn P. Fosberg, 24, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, complete anger management, fined $50.

Alexis K. Gibbons, 19, of Urbana, OH, falsification, continued, pd appointed.

Roger A. Grout, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, DUS OVI suspension, continued, pd appointed, failure to control, continued, operating without use all s/b, continued, OVI, continued, pd appointed.

Samuel E. Hagans, 53, of 430 N. Jackson St., drug paraphernalia offense, dismissed.

Samuel E. Hagans, 53, of 430 N. Jackson St., OVI/refusal, dismissed, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Preston L. Johnson, 25, of 536 Home View, aggravated menacing reduced to menacing, guilty, 20 days of jail with 20 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fined $50.

Jacob H. Lambert, 28, of 3113 Haverhill St., theft, dismissed.

Jacob H. Lambert, 28, of 3113 Haverhill, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Dwayne E. Lenoir, 38, of 909 Elder St., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.

Kristopher C. Phillips, 39, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, refer to dip, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Tracie Reynolds, 47, of 1609 Sierra Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines & costs, fined $375.

Joseph Salazar, 30, of 328 W. Clark St., falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Paul C. Whitfield, 50, of Greenwood, IN, OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver license suspension, 175 days of jail with 165 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $500.

Joshua L. Salyers, 32, of 1043 Eastgate Rd., criminal damaging, continued, napt, dnq.