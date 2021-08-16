Shawn Craft, 26, of Medway, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Christina M. Flanery, 45, of 1665 Tremont City Road, obstruct official business, continued, NAPT.

James T. Maiolo, 51, of 1145 Cheyanne Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Larese Rene Watkins, 49, of 1721 Wittenberg Blvd. E., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Alex Joseph Karjala, 35, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, continued, failure to drive on right, continued, operating without use all seatbelts, continued, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Sammy R. Nusz II, 48, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Terry Wayne Slauter, 63, of 1561 Regent Ave., theft, dismissed.

Stacey J. Eldridge, 47, of 1920 Michigan Ave, reduced to first degree misdemeanor child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 180 days jail, 170 suspended, CTS two days, 6 months probation, MH assessment, no contact with child victim or victims father.

Larry W. Estridge, 61, of 505 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Douglas C. Fent, 58, of 1935 Michigan Ave., disorderly conduct by, guilty, fined $75, drug para-marijuana, guilty, fined $75, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald M. Greeno, 26, of 318 N. Clairmont, flee/elude police officer, guilty, 90 days of jail, six months of driver’s license suspension, 90 days jail, 5 days CTS, balance concurrent.

Daezia Tanae Holder, 25, of 1378 Warder St., criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.

Timothy Mark Russell II, 31, of 40 W. Possum Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David C. Skerrett Jr., 24, of 717 S. Lowry Ave., OVI, guilty, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 30 days of jail, 30 days jail, CTS for 30 days, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $375, operating without valid OL, dismissed, illegal plates, dismissed, tail light provision, dismissed.

Bonnie J. Hahn, 49, of 1275 S. Plum St. Apt. 208, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Misty D. Harmon, 34, burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Donnie Lamar Shaw, 44, of 615 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Zambelia M. Battey, 37, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI/blood, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Douglas C. Fent, 58, of 1935 Michigan Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roderick L. Fudge, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave. Apt. 128, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sarah Maynard, 34, of 822 Selma Road, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Benedicto Perez, 65, of 1107 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375, hit skip, dismissed, operating without valid OL, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Destanie S. Simpson, 27, of Bellefontaine, possession of drugs, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Celedonio G. Vazquez, 36, of 139 W. Euclid, OVI, guilty, three days of jail, three days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $375.